HUNTINGTON — The name of a juvenile accused of murder in West Huntington last year has been released after a grand jury indictment charging him as an adult was unsealed last week.
Khalel Darryl Ragin, 18, of Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on one count of murder in October by a Cabell County grand jury in the 2019 stabbing death of Sterling Michael Kane Edwards, 26, of Detroit.
The indictment, which was unsealed Friday, is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
According to former Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial, at about 8:20 p.m. Oct. 12, 2019, officers were called to a stabbing at the intersection of West 10th Street and Monroe Avenue, where they found Edwards with multiple stab wounds.
Edwards was treated at the scene by Cabell County EMS and taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Officers located a suspect matching the description given by witnesses a short time later near 13th Street and Jackson Avenue. The suspect, whose name was not initially released because he was 17 at the time, was arrested and charged with murder.
Ragin was booked at Western Regional Jail on June 8, his 18th birthday.
His case has been assigned to Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson.