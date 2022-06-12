A resolution is on the table to name the new 20th Street fire station the Mayor Joseph L. Williams Jr. Fire Station. A public groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the site on the northwest corner of 9th Avenue and 20th Street on Wednesday.
HUNTINGTON — A name for a new Huntington fire station is on the agenda for Monday night’s City Council meeting.
A resolution is on the table to name the new 20th Street fire station the Mayor Joseph L. Williams Jr. Fire Station. A public groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the site on the northwest corner of 9th Avenue and 20th Street on Wednesday, June 15.
The Public Safety Committee previously reviewed the resolution and gave it a favorable recommendation.
For the new station, $4.9 million in funding was secured. Construction is expected to begin later this month and will take about a year to 16 months to finish. The station will replace the current University Fire Station at 6th Avenue and 20th Street.
Williams was a Huntington councilman from 1981-85 and was appointed by fellow council members to be mayor from 1984-85. At the time, the city had a council-manager form of government.
Williams is a longtime Fairfield resident. He is the chairman, CEO and founder of Basic Supply Co. Inc. Williams co-founded Unlimited Future Inc., which is a nonprofit, microenterprise development center and business incubator on 8th Avenue.
“Joe Williams is a visionary who has sought to create a prosperous environment for our city for more than 40 years,” Mayor Steve Williams said in a news release. “He also has taught us that persistence and determination can lift the economic fortunes of a community. His life in public service and during his professional career has been dedicated to the Fairfield neighborhood and the people in it.”
Other resolutions to come before City Council members Monday include approving a revised bid for maintenance to the Paul Ambrose Trail For Health and an engineering service agreement with Thrasher Engineering for the fiber optic broadband design and engineering of the city’s broadband project.
Two ordinances are up for a second reading Monday. The first revises the definitions under permitted uses in the planning and zoning code. The second would be to abandon a 20-foot portion of an alley near 17th Street West. Council members heard at the last meeting that B&B Holdings plans to use the portion to expand its commercial and industrial uses on adjacent properties it owns.
The City Council meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 13, at City Hall. A work session ahead of the meeting will start at 7 p.m.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.