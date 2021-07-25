IRONTON — For more than 40 years, Nancy Lewis has been providing health care services as a nurse with Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization’s Family Medical Centers.
The eighth family medical center in Lawrence County is being named for Lewis, director of clinical services for the CAO’s medical center.
This center, which is open to the public, focuses on women’s health and pediatrics, according to Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the community action organization. Lewis has worked for Family Medical Centers since it started offering medical services in Lawrence County, he said.
“The demand is out there for women’s services and pediatrics,” Kline said Friday.
A grand opening of Nancy’s Place is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31. The center provides family practice, women’s health services, behavioral health and pediatrics.
There will be inflatables, free popcorn and snow cones, carnival games and giveaways, including two bicycles donated by Central Hardware, according to Michael Kingery, assistant director of operations for the medical centers. Backpack Buddies, a local group, will be on hand to provide free school supplies, book bags and school clothing while supplies last, according to a news release.
“Nancy has been an integral part of shaping the Family Medical Centers processes and programs since its infancy,” Kingery said. “Nancy is a valued member of the Lawrence County community and provides great mentorship to our clinical managers and staff. It was a natural choice to name this state-of-the-art facility in her honor.”
She is one of the first pediatric nurse practitioners in the state, according to the release.
Nancy’s Place is located at 115 N. 3rd St., adjacent to the community action organization’s One Stop facility in Ironton.
Eight people will work there — two physicians, two nurses, two office staff, a nurse midwife and a social worker, according to Kingery.
It is the third medical center in Ironton operated by the community action organization. Other locations in the county are in Rock Hill, South Point, Chesapeake, Proctorville and Aid.
The grand opening is open to the public. There will be tours of the center. To make an appointment or for more information, call Nancy’s Place at 740-302-1777.
