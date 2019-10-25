HUNTINGTON — NASA scientist David Simpson, who worked directly on the development, deployment and servicing of the Hubble Space Telescope, will give a presentation on the device and the forthcoming James Webb telescope at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at New Baptist Church in Huntington.
The presentation is called “Exploring Space Through the Eyes of the Hubble and Webb Telescopes.” New Baptist Church is located at 610 28th St.
Simpson helped to develop Hubble prior to its launch in 1990 and was involved in its ongoing service missions, which included several manned trips for astronauts to physically repair the device. He is also familiar with the new Webb telescope, to be launched in March 2021, and will share what NASA hopes to see when that lens is opened.
Not only is Webb approximately 10 times more powerful as Hubble, it will be placed in a much deeper orbit — revolving around both the sun and Earth in halo orbit, placing it as far as 930,000 miles from earth. By comparison, the moon is roughly 250,000 miles from earth. Hubble hangs in low-earth orbit, which is less than 1,200 miles from Earth.
The newer Webb telescope also will have ultraviolet capabilities, with the promise of finding images never before seen from deep space, said Dewayne Washington, public affairs officer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, during a phone interview Thursday. Where Hubble would be able to see a space cloud, for example, Webb would be able to see through the cloud, Washington said.
“This is one of the most exciting times for NASA, and this is the most ambitious telescope we’ve ever built,” he said.
The nearly 30-year-old Hubble telescope has captured some of the most iconic and otherworldly photos of deep space human eyes have seen. The launch of the Webb telescope doesn’t necessarily mean the demise of Hubble, which will continue its mission until it is inoperable, Washington said.
“(Hubble) was the first time we were able to do such with a telescope,” Washington said. “From it, we’ve been able to see the work we are capable of with a telescope, and we’re building on that for the future with Webb.”
Theoretically, NASA could have active both Hubble and Webb simultaneously should Hubble remain active through March 2021, with the older telescope currently “running in the best shape it ever has,” Washington added. No more manned missions to repair Hubble, if needed, will be scheduled, meaning the device will run its operational course as it is.