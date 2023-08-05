The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A national nonprofit focused on animal shelter advocacy visited the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter on Saturday.

Who Will Let the Dogs Out (WWLDO) co-founders Cara Achterberg and Nancy Slattery stopped in to the animal shelter to give supplies, tour a new facility and discuss resources as part of the organization's annual summer tour.

Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter Director Courtney Proctor Cross, left, takes Nancy Slattery, right, and Cara Achterberg of National nonprofit Who Will Let the Dogs Out (WWLDO), on a tour of the future site of the Western West Virginia Animal Rescue Alliance Educational and Medical Center on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Huntington.
Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter Director Courtney Proctor Cross, left, takes Nancy Slattery, left, and Cara Achterberg, right, of National nonprofit Who Will Let the Dogs Out (WWLDO) on a tour of the future site of the Western West Virginia Animal Rescue Alliance Educational and Medical Center on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Huntington.

