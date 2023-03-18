CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Education recognized 153 West Virginia educators Tuesday as part of the annual National Board Certification recognition celebration.
The ceremony was held at the Charleston Marriott Town Center and included 39 new National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs) and 114 teachers across West Virginia who maintained their certification in the class of 2022.
Elicia Barr, Laura Booth, Syreda Howell and Deborah Fife Jackson from Cabell County received their National Board Certification. Ashley Ellison, Joshua Issacs and Kristina Richardson from Putnam County were also among the newly certified teachers recognized Tuesday.
National Board Certification symbolizes accomplished practice beyond licensure. It is a voluntary process that can take three years to complete. The process was created for teachers by teachers and includes four components: content knowledge; differentiation in instruction; teaching practice and learning environment; and effective/reflective practice.
“National Board Certified Teachers are some of the most talented, compassionate and hard-working professionals in the country. Their expertise and instruction in the classroom are improving student achievement and helping to lay the foundation for future success,” said state Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach. “Our NBCTs are skillfully and effectively representing this vital profession.”
West Virginia’s support of the program has led to the state ranking 13th in the nation for the percentage of National Board Certified Teachers and 17th in the nation for the number of new National Board Certified Teachers. Currently, there are 1,173 NBCTs in the state.
In addition to an annual $3,500 salary supplement provided by the West Virginia Department of Education through a legislative line item, most counties also support NBCTs with additional salary enhancements.
The Department of Education provides mentors to assist those pursuing their certification, and it also reimburses the $1,900 in fees associated with the application process. West Virginia is one of 24 states that offers fee reimbursement upon completion of the National Board Certification process.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
