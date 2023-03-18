The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Education recognized 153 West Virginia educators Tuesday as part of the annual National Board Certification recognition celebration.

The ceremony was held at the Charleston Marriott Town Center and included 39 new National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs) and 114 teachers across West Virginia who maintained their certification in the class of 2022.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

