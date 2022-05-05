HUNTINGTON — Isaac Carpenter of Restore Ministries made a prediction in his prayer Thursday in front of the Cabell County Courthouse steps.
“The greatest days of this city, this county and this state are yet to come,” Carpenter said as he prayed to begin the local observance of the National Day of Prayer.
About 50 people joined the speakers in bowing their heads in prayer. Some lifted their arms in worship during the concert that preceded the speakers.
The event included additional prayers and speeches from pastors and leaders from across the Huntington area. Hank Dial, Huntington city manager, thanked attendees for their prayers for the city. Others, like Dr. Darrell Huffman, prayed over the various levels of government, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
“Let’s pray that today is not just an event, but a time of change,” Huffman said.
“I think our country needs to have hope,” said T-Anne See, the National Day of Prayer coordinator for Cabell County.
“A lot of people say they have been feeling hopeless, and families are having a harder time than they used to. So I think it’s a good time for people to pray and come together to feel that hope,” See said.
Some speakers mentioned current issues in their prayers. Dr. Dan Brokke of Grace Christian School thanked God for the creation of the Hope Scholarship, which allows West Virginia parents to direct the state portion of their child’s education funding to be used toward private school tuition. Jerry Becket, an emergency planner for Cabell County, spoke about the need for workers in emergency response and police and the lack of applicants.
Others, like Dee Hatfield from WEMM, a Christian radio station, and Lt. Liz Blusiewicz from the Salvation Army, spoke about their desire to see people love and take care of each other, particularly those facing addiction and homelessness.
“We have a blessed nation, and there’s no reason someone should go without,” Blusiewicz said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.