HUNTINGTON — Enslow Park Presbyterian Church in Huntington will host an outdoor event Saturday to commemorate the National Day of Prayer.
The event, a joint community outreach effort planned by Enslow Park and Highlawn Presbyterian churches, will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, under the tent in the lawn and courtyard of Enslow Park Presbyterian, 1338 Enslow Blvd. in Huntington. Standard COVID-19 prevention measures will be followed, including temperature screenings, required wearing of masks and social distancing.
Enslow Park Pastor John Yeager says the event’s purpose “is to turn away from the world’s troubles for a couple hours and turn toward God in prayer and worship.”
Funded by a grant from the Presbytery of West Virginia, the event will be broken into four half-hour segments, with music, speakers and prayer during each.
Speakers include Bishop Samuel Moore with Full Gospel Assembly; author Laura Boggess from St. Timothy’s Episcopalian; the Rev. Chris Bailey, a Marshall University campus minister; and Pat Collier with First Presbyterian in Kenova.
An array of music is also planned under the direction of John Campbell, with singers and instrumentalists to include Hillary Herold, Rodrigo Almeida and Pastor Jim Johnston with Second Presbyterian Church.
“The idea caught the attention of one of our members, Reverend Jeannie Evans,” Yeager said in a news release. “While there will be a march and gathering in Washington, D.C., on the 26th, we felt it would be safer and have more impact to stay local.”
Those who plan to attend are asked to complete the reservation form on the church’s website at https:/eppc72.wixsite.com/eppc/worship or call the office at 304-523-9920. For more information, call Yeager at 304-360-1198.
“While we are in a political season, this event is not about that. It doesn’t matter about governance if the hearts of the people have turned away from God. It is clear that the problems our world faces today are man-made, and so we are obligated to solve them,” Yeager said. “Permanent solutions can only happen if we start at a spiritual level, and that begins with prayer.”