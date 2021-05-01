HUNTINGTON — Cabell County’s National Day of Prayer service will take place at noon Thursday, May 6, on the Cabell County Courthouse grounds in Huntington. The annual concert preceding the event will take place at 11 a.m., and people are welcome to bring a lawn chair and listen to the music.
Special guests for the official event include Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams and West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.
For more information, contact Cabell County NDP Coordinator T-Anne See at 304-617-6066.