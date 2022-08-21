HUNTINGTON — Like they did on any other day, Huntington’s Quick Response Team members left their 20th Street headquarters Thursday and headed toward 4th Avenue.
They were going to an apartment building to check on a client who recently entered recovery after suffering a drug overdose.
But this Thursday wasn’t an average day, as the team was joined by Dr. Rahul Gupta, the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.
The team checked on the man, with Gupta — who was making visits throughout West Virginia to explain points of President Joe Biden’s plan to respond to the opioid and overdose epidemics — adding a brief conversation, before leaving to see the next person on their list.
Huntington’s Quick Response Team, which works under the umbrella of Cabell County EMS, came to fruition in 2017 after 26 overdoses were reported near Marcum Terrace in a matter of hours on Aug. 15, 2016.
The Quick Response Team is a boots-on-the-ground group that uses EMS data and personally visits people who experience an overdose to attempt to get them into substance use recovery or assist them in other ways.
The team includes a paramedic, a counselor, a law enforcement officer and a faith-based leader, who together tackle the opioid crisis with compassion and human interaction. About 10 police officers and 20 faith leaders rotate within the team.
The team has expanded over the years to have a phone number that community members can call to seek help before an overdose happens, Connie Priddy, program coordinator of the Quick Response Team, said.
They’ve also dipped into the health care realm to offer things like HIV testing, distribution of fentanyl testing strips, COVID-19 testing and more.
Their efforts have been noticed on a national level.
Now about five years old, the program has been replicated across the state and Huntington’s team is used as a national mentor and teaches other communities to integrate the model into their own communities.
Gupta said he requested to meet with the Huntington team to see how it was doing and what their needs are.
“This is a program that should be developed as a model, not just for the state of West Virginia, but for the entire country,” he said. “So the next question then becomes how to get that funded. That’s important.”
Gupta asked what the group needed to expand their success. The answer was clear — sustainable funding.
The group received $1.35 million in grant funding for the first three years of the program, which lasted longer than expected. It also recently got approved for a new grant. Priddy said they have also received state funds with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
But their complaint is the same as many recovery resources in the area — grant funding is not a sustainable source of funding to keep a program going and growing.
Priddy said the team knows their efforts are working and sees the results every day on the streets.
“We are looking for sustainability,” she said.
Priddy said since 2017, the team has entered “well over” 2,000 overdose episodes in the database, with more than 1,000 people contacted. Of those, 300 people have gotten into some type of formalized treatment, meaning the program has a success rate of about 30%.
Gupta asked if the team tracks the patients as they go through treatment. Priddy said the Quick Response Team does not, but the facility the individuals enter does.
“Most of them, and we run the data, who end up in inpatient treatment are not overdosing again,” she said.
Team leader Larrecsa Barker estimated about 2% of the people the team assists overdose again after they’ve entered treatment.
If that happens, the clients are moved back to the top of the list.
“But also that 2 percent, those are people that we’ve been dealing with from the very beginning of QRT,” she said, adding, “We have it set up to where anybody that happens to overdose again or comes up in our data again, it’s highlighted, so we can look and we can kind of track where they moved and if it’s happening at the same location.”
Gupta said the 2% return rate isn’t something to be upset over.
“That’s basically addiction, right? So people are gonna go back, just like smoking and other things,” he said. “You’re not always going to have 100 percent results, but you have to keep trying and not give up planning.”
Gordon Merry, director of Cabell County EMS, said he could not thank the Cabell-Huntington Health Department enough for its support of the program.
Merry said he believes the program has lowered overdoses and made a long-term difference in the community, not just their clients.
“People just think of the short term. ‘The patient was costing the hospital a lot of money, costing society a lot of money.’ We’re trying to get them back into society,” he said.
Sue Howland, a counselor on the team, said the team is like a family and that’s what makes it successful.
“We work as a team. Nobody takes credit for this or that. We work together. We are family. We care,” Howland said. “I’m in long-term recovery and someone was there for me, and being with these fine people I work with, it’s the people, the compassion, the drive and the caring that (make it work).”