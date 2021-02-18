WAYNE — With Wayne and surrounding counties in a state of emergency, the West Virginia National Guard brought help in the form of paramedics and all-terrain vehicles Thursday evening.
Guard members, with the help of Wayne County 911 officials and Kanawha County emergency response teams, used their resources to conduct health and wellness checks for residents living in inaccessible areas of the county.
“We have people out there because we have no cell service and no electricity that we haven’t been able to talk to them or get to them because of the conditions of the road,” B.J. Willis, Wayne County director of Emergency Services, said.
At the direction of Gov. Jim Justice, 27 members of the West Virginia National Guard are mobilizing to assist local communities in response to the effects of winter storm damage that occurred Monday.
Those members worked to clear roads in Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam and Wayne counties throughout the day Thursday and conducted a special mission later that afternoon in Wayne, using military side-by-side all-terrain vehicles to reach areas that were not as accessible for other rescue vehicles and check on individuals in their homes.
“These are very isolated communities. Part of being in extremely rural areas is when the power goes down, people can’t get out, especially older folks,” Bo Wriston, West Virginia National Guard public affairs specialist, said.
“Part of our responsibility is to go out and check on these folks and see what we can do to help, and relay that back to Emergency Management in the county so they can keep these people safe.”
Two teams broke up into separate locations and were escorted by local State Police since they didn’t know the terrain well. Military-grade side-by-side vehicles were used to reach the targeted homes located down roads covered in ice and snow.
Each team had members of the National Guard and paramedics in case any person living at one of the locations needed treatment, was unable to be transported or the crew could not communicate properly due to limited phone service.
Willis said there were 8-10 locations identified by local officials that needed to be checked, but many of those were located in extremely isolated areas and the search teams could be working well into the night.