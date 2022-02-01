HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network has welcomed members of the West Virginia Army National Guard to provide non-clinical support in its hospitals.
A group of 36 members of the National Guard arrived Monday to work with both Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Kevin Yingling, CEO of Mountain Health Network, said the Guard members came to the hospitals to give support amid a record number of hospitalizations during the current COVID-19 surge.
“We consider these Guard members a precious resource, and so we appreciate the sacrifice they are making to help meet the health care needs of our community. We thank Governor Justice and his team for allowing the Guard to assist in this capacity,” Yingling said.
The Guard members will work in nursing units, as well as the areas of occupational and employee health, information systems and central stores.
In mid-January, Gov. Jim Justice directed state and pandemic leaders to approve requests from state hospitals for additional staffing support from Guard members to “keep our hospitals operating fully.”
Justice said Monday that 275 West Virginia National Guard members have been authorized to deploy to 34 medical facilities across the state.
On Tuesday, for the third time in the past week, West Virginia set a new high for people hospitalized with COVID-19, as 1,100 people statewide — including 14 children — were in the hospital for the virus Tuesday. That’s 30 more patients than reported Monday, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
Of those hospitalized, 239 are in an intensive care unit — the highest number since the state’s late-summer surge — and 120 patients are receiving care on a ventilator.
About 68% of those hospitalized are not vaccinated. That increased to 76% for those in the ICU and 85% for people receiving care on a ventilator.
West Virginia reported 2,151 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the active case count to 12,843 — 2,647 fewer active cases than Monday, per the dashboard.
Deaths in the state totaled 5,778 on Tuesday, with 15 of those reported overnight. The deaths included a 70-year-old woman from Cabell County.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 56% of eligible state residents — 951,361 individuals — report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% — 153,307 people — report being partially vaccinated, according to the state dashboard.
Of those who are fully vaccinated, 40% — 382,874 residents — have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (126), Berkeley (470), Boone (230), Braxton (54), Brooke (84), Cabell (815), Calhoun (37), Clay (44), Doddridge (58), Fayette (649), Gilmer (36), Grant (106), Greenbrier (399), Hampshire (137), Hancock (101), Hardy (81), Harrison (439), Jackson (49), Jefferson (247), Kanawha (1,422), Lewis (99), Lincoln (191), Logan (332), Marion (367), Marshall (160), Mason (263), McDowell (221), Mercer (573), Mineral (199), Mingo (200), Monongalia (604), Monroe (164), Morgan (79), Nicholas (277), Ohio (226), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (31), Preston (177), Putnam (443), Raleigh (743), Randolph (153), Ritchie (59), Roane (72), Summers (101), Taylor (112), Tucker (14), Tyler (44), Upshur (132), Wayne (255), Webster (55), Wetzel (110), Wirt (33), Wood (471) and Wyoming (212).