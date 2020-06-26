HUNTINGTON — Saturday, June 27, is National HIV Testing Day to encourage people to get tested for HIV, know their status, and get linked to care and treatment. The Cabell-Huntington Health Department encourages anyone at risk for HIV to get tested. A new HIV test is recommended for those who have a new partner.
As of June 11, the total number of HIV cases in Cabell County is 90.
Routine, confidential HIV testing and counseling is available at the health department and is highly recommended for those at risk. Tests can be done with an oral cotton swab with results in about 20 minutes, or by blood sample with results in approximately two weeks. Client counseling and referrals are available. All tests and results are confidential, and anonymous testing can be provided as well.
At this time, all clinic services are by appointment only. Call 304-523-6483 or visit cabellhealth.org for more information.