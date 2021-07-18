The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Those with a sweet tooth were in luck Sunday, as National Ice Cream Day was celebrated in several ways in Huntington.

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed July as National Ice Cream Month and established National Ice Cream Day as the third Sunday in July. The observance took on a local spin in the area.

The Wild Ramp hosted a special Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream tasting at 2 p.m., featuring eight different flavors of the beloved artisan ice cream from Columbus, Ohio, including a few from the upcoming Ice Cream Truck collection.

The event sold out, but pints remain available for purchase at the market at 555 14th St. West in Huntington.

At Austin’s Homemade Ice Cream locations in Ceredo and downtown at The Market, dessert was made even more delightful with “Dollar Dip Day.”

In addition to the discounted price of their homemade ice cream, patrons at The Market were treated to live music in the evening, while those in Ceredo enjoyed the sounds provided by a DJ, as well as fireworks at night.

