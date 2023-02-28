Guests check out work by Molly Davis during Marshall University School of Art & Design's 12th Annual National Juried Exhibition on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery in downtown Huntington.
Jacob Taylor interacts with "Dissolve," a video piece by James McKenna, during Marshall University School of Art & Design's 12th Annual National Juried Exhibition on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s School of Art and Design’s 12th annual National Juried Exhibition, featuring works by artists from more than a dozen states and works of regional artists from West Virginia and Ohio, opened Tuesday with a reception and awards ceremony.
Thirty works of art are on display, including painting, sculpture, mixed media, drawing and new media on a diverse range of subjects.
The exhibition will be open through March 17 in Marshall University’s Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery in the Visual Arts Center at 927 3rd Ave., in Huntington, which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Admission is free.
Coming up next is the 37th annual Juried Student Exhibition from March 8-31 in the Birke Art Gallery of the Visual Arts Center.
