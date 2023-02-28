The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s School of Art and Design’s 12th annual National Juried Exhibition, featuring works by artists from more than a dozen states and works of regional artists from West Virginia and Ohio, opened Tuesday with a reception and awards ceremony.

Thirty works of art are on display, including painting, sculpture, mixed media, drawing and new media on a diverse range of subjects.

