The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced more than 16,000 semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program Wednesday, with several students from local schools included.

Colin Salisbury, Simeon Schray and Elijah Walker from Huntington High; Bryan Ball, Joshua Hardesty, Luke Huh, Patricia Robertson and Thomas Wait from Cabell Midland High; Andrew Vilseck from St. Joseph Central High; Jacob Holtzapfel and Brayden Marshall from Winfield High; and Megan Griffey from Tug Valley High were among the West Virginia semifinalists.

