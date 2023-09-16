The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced more than 16,000 semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program Wednesday, with several students from local schools included.
Colin Salisbury, Simeon Schray and Elijah Walker from Huntington High; Bryan Ball, Joshua Hardesty, Luke Huh, Patricia Robertson and Thomas Wait from Cabell Midland High; Andrew Vilseck from St. Joseph Central High; Jacob Holtzapfel and Brayden Marshall from Winfield High; and Megan Griffey from Tug Valley High were among the West Virginia semifinalists.
Alexandra Ellison from Paul G. Blazer High; Byron Nunley from Greenup County High; and Lillian Tompkins from Russell High were among the Kentucky semifinalists.
The semifinalists will go on to compete for approximately 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered in the spring.
More than 1.3 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT or the scholarship qualifying test.
The nationwide semifinalists represent fewer than 1% of United States high school seniors. Of the more than 16,000 semifinalists, about 95% are expected to achieve finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship.
Finalists will be notified in February 2024, and National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April 2024 and concluding in July.
The students will compete to receive either a National Merit $2,500 scholarship, a corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship or a college-sponsored Merit Scholarship.
To become a finalist, the semifinalists and a high school official must submit a detailed application which provides information about the student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received. In addition to an outstanding academic record, the semifinalists must be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s performance on the qualifying test.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.