HUNTINGTON — A National Minority Health Month Celebration event this week at Marshall University will include free resources and health services, several vendors and a guest performer.
During the event from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday on the plaza of Marshall’s Memorial Student Center, more than 20 vendors will be present. Partner Valley Health Systems will provide free COVID-19 testing kits and vaccinations and Chertow Diabetes Center will provide free blood glucose screenings, said LaDawna Walker Dean, program director for the West Virginia Minority Health Institute at Marshall.
The event will also include spoken word by guest performer Theresa Galloway; information on the history of National Minority Health Month, which was started by Booker T. Washington; and the sharing of statistics and data concerning National Minority Health Month and health disparities within West Virginia, Walker Dean said.
“We know our population with minorities (in West Virginia) is very low,” Walker Dean said. “However, if you take the numbers, for example, African American, Black people, they represent 3.6% of the population. Well, if you break that down, that’s roughly 66,000 African Americans, and half of that population are bearing the burden of chronic illnesses, and so, basically, that’s kind of what we want to bring awareness to.”
Vendors for Thursday’s event will include the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, the Cabell County Public Library, WV FREE, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Contact Rape Crisis Center, The Healing House and Marshall’s social work, public health and counseling departments, among other vendors, Walker Dean said.
“I hope they (attendees of the event) learn about the resources that are available to them,” Walker Dean said. “I hope they learn about the importance of knowing about health disparities as it affects minorities and low volume populations and how we can come together to eventually combat health disparities in our state.”
The event at Marshall will be free and open to the public. The theme for both National Minority Health Month 2023 and this year’s National Minority Health Month Celebration event is “Better Health Through Better Understanding.”
