HUNTINGTON — A National Minority Health Month Celebration event this week at Marshall University will include free resources and health services, several vendors and a guest performer.

During the event from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday on the plaza of Marshall’s Memorial Student Center, more than 20 vendors will be present. Partner Valley Health Systems will provide free COVID-19 testing kits and vaccinations and Chertow Diabetes Center will provide free blood glucose screenings, said LaDawna Walker Dean, program director for the West Virginia Minority Health Institute at Marshall.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

