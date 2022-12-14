HUNTINGTON — The White House launched an innovative national data dashboard last week to better track non-fatal opioid overdoses across the country.
Announced Dec. 8, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the dashboard will help first responders follow trends and predict future upticks in overdoses. Post-overdose, the dashboard will also help inform service providers as they connect people to treatment for substance use disorder.
The West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy launched a similar dashboard earlier this year, with director Dr. Matthew Christiansen stating local entities now had close to real-time data as drug testing results come in from overdose deaths.
Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, said before the dashboard was launched by the time data was available it was too late to save a life in many parts of the country.
“With this new dashboard, we can now provide first responders, clinicians, and policymakers with real-time, actionable information that will improve our response and save lives,” he said. “President Biden’s strategy makes clear that we must be guided by science to beat the overdose epidemic and this new data tracking system will help us do that.”
Ann Carlson, acting administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said the dashboard will be an important tool in combating the opioid crisis.
“State EMS officials and clinicians provide nearly 49 million records a year to the National EMS Information System,” she said. “This is a treasure trove of data that can help us identify areas most at risk of overdoses and direct resources and support accordingly to respond before it’s too late.”
The dashboard can be viewed online at bit.ly/3HsExfp. It was created as part of the Biden administration’s National Drug Control Strategy, which calls for developing and strengthening the nation’s data systems to quicker reach people at-risk of an overdose. The strategy also calls for the expansion of access to care and high-impact harm reduction interventions.
The dashboard collects information by a derivation of clinical and patient characteristics within the National EMS Information System (NEMSIS) maintained by NHTSA. NEMSIS is used by nearly 95% of all EMS agencies nationwide. On average, the data submitted to NEMSIS is within two weeks of the incident.
Viewers will be able to compare data on a national, state and county levels in four categories including population rate of nonfatal opioid overdose in a community; average number of naloxone administrations per patient; average EMS time in transit to reach an overdose patient; and the percent of nonfatal opioid overdose patients not transported to a medical facility.
The data will be updated every Monday morning with a two-week lag.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
