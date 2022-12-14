The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Opioids-FDA
Buy Now

An arrangement of Oxycodone pills sits next to a bottle in New York on Aug. 29, 2018. 

 Mark Lennihan | The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON — The White House launched an innovative national data dashboard last week to better track non-fatal opioid overdoses across the country.

Announced Dec. 8, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the dashboard will help first responders follow trends and predict future upticks in overdoses. Post-overdose, the dashboard will also help inform service providers as they connect people to treatment for substance use disorder.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.