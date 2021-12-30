HUNTINGTON — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Huntington area for New Year’s Day.
According to information from the NWS Charleston office’s website, the flood watch will begin at midnight Friday, Dec. 31, and last until 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2.
The flood watch, which was updated Thursday afternoon, is for Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia; Lawrence County in Ohio; and, in Kentucky, Greenup, Carter, Boyd and Lawrence counties. The NWS warns that flooding because of excessive rainfall is possible. Excessive runoff could result in rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations flooding. Poor-drainage and urban areas may see floods.
The forecast for Huntington as of Thursday afternoon includes a 100% chance of showers Friday night with a low of 54 degrees. New Year’s Day has a 100% chance of showers and a high of 66 degrees. Saturday night has a 90% chance of rain and a low of 43 degrees.
The NWS advised residents to monitor future forecasts and be alert of possible flood warnings. Those in flood-prone areas should be prepared to take action if flooding occurs. More information can be found online at http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
