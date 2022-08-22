The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

NYSCamp 2022

The 2022 National Youth Science Camp kicked off June 27.

 Courtesy of National Youth Science Foundation

HUNTINGTON — Last month, Marshall University faculty and alumni were among the featured guests at the National Youth Science Camp, which hosted 120 delegates from more than 40 states and 12 nations.

The camp, which offers a STEM enrichment program, has welcomed more than 6,200 students since its 1963 inception as part of West Virginia’s centennial. Operated by the National Youth Science Foundation, its mission is to inspire lifelong engagement and ethical leadership in science, technology, engineering and mathematics through its educational model for mentoring, challenging and motivating students.

