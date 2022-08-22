HUNTINGTON — Last month, Marshall University faculty and alumni were among the featured guests at the National Youth Science Camp, which hosted 120 delegates from more than 40 states and 12 nations.
The camp, which offers a STEM enrichment program, has welcomed more than 6,200 students since its 1963 inception as part of West Virginia’s centennial. Operated by the National Youth Science Foundation, its mission is to inspire lifelong engagement and ethical leadership in science, technology, engineering and mathematics through its educational model for mentoring, challenging and motivating students.
California delegate Aadity Sharma, one of four keynote delegate speakers, reflected on the camp, saying her time there was humbling.
“They made me rethink the purpose in everything that we do and the greater impact that science can make on generations to come,” she said. “The ending of camp has left some beautiful memories, and I hope that we all stay lifelong friends and we keep in touch forever.”
The 2022 camp was the third directed by Brian Kinghorn, an associate professor of curriculum, instruction and foundations at Marshall University. The camp included 320 interactive sessions from 95 presenters.
It included 15 keynote lectures, four panel discussions, two concerts and virtual tours of the National Gallery of Art and the Green Bank National Radio Astronomy Observatory. Presenters represented institutions such as the White House, NASA, American Association for the Advancement of Science, the National Institutes of Health, YouTube, Harvard Medical School and universities across the nation.
Seven Marshall University faculty and two Yeager Scholars alumni were among presenters at the camp. Of the 15 keynote lectures, two were presented by Marshall faculty.
On July 14, Suzanne Strait, a professor of biological sciences at Marshall and associate director in the Division of Science and Research at the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, taught the delegates about the history, anatomy and diversity of gonads.
“There are so many levels where science interfaces with culture, society and politics, and most people are not comfortable talking about it. In order to make people more science-friendly, it’s nice to introduce these topics in a more fun, easy setting,” she said.
Then, on July 18, Sydnee McElroy, M.D., a 2005 Yeager alum and assistant professor and family physician at Marshall Health, spoke about her experiences dispelling misinformation as a podcast co-host of “Sawbones: A Marital Tour of Misguided Medicine.”
“It behooves us to become savvy communicators with every format at our disposal … because we are living in a time of high availability of misinformation (where) people (spreading) scientific misinformation are winning the battle because they don’t have to bother with the truth,” she said.
Seminars and directed studies by Marshall faculty and alumni included:
“Cybersecurity: An Internet Scavenger Hunt,” presented by Bill Gardner, an associate professor in Marshall’s Cyber Forensics and Security program;
“Fractals and Hausdorff Dimension,” presented by Anna Mummert, a professor of mathematics at Marshall;
“A History of Mining and Environmental Impacts in Appalachia,” presented by Scott Simonton, professor of industrial and systems engineering at Marshall;
“Bringing History and Science to Live with the Clio App,” presented by David Trowbridge, an associate professor of history at Marshall who is on leave;
“Exploring the Invisible Cosmos with Radio Astronomy,” a three-day directed study presented by Ellie White, a 2021 Yeager Scholar graduate and current scientific data analyst at the Green Bank Observatory.
