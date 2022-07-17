HUNTINGTON — National Youth Science Camp, hosted in West Virginia since 1963, is halfway through its third virtual camp that gives science, technology, engineering and math students around the world an insight into the industry.
For three-and-a-half weeks during June and July, high schoolers and graduates across the U.S. and internationally meet to learn and listen to speakers in STEM fields. This is the third year they will meet virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2022 program includes 15 speakers from the highest ranks of institutes and organizations like YouTube, NASA, Harvard Medical School and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
“Neil Armstrong had spoken with the camp before he walked on the moon — there’s actually a telegram that Apollo 11 astronauts sent to the campers just before they launched for that mission, and said, ‘We wish we had your future,’ and then walked on the moon,” camp director and Marshall University professor Brian Kinghorn said. “I like to say that (the camp) is the most prestigious thing most people have never heard of.”
Kinghorn said American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Chuck Yeager, Nobel Prize winner mathematician John Nash and former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer are some of the past speakers at the annual camp.
The mission of the camp is to inspire lifelong engagement and ethical leadership within STEM fields, according to the National Youth Science Foundation, which operates the program.
The 2022 camp includes virtual tours of the Green Bank Observatory and National Gallery of Art and over 350 interactive sessions.
Kinghorn said the summer camp was started by the West Virginia Centennial Committee to implement a summer camp for people all over the country to learn.
“(The West Virginia Centennial Committee) thought, ‘Let’s not just sit them in the middle of a lecture hall for three weeks; let’s take them to the woods.’ And so they took them to Pocahontas County and did backpacking, hiking, caving and climbing, and brought world-class lecturers,” Kinghorn said. “It was supposed to be a one-time thing … but people loved it so much delegates from 1963 volunteered to come back in 1964.”
A grant from the U.S. State Department’s Education and Cultural Affairs division has expanded the STEM program to 50 international delegates from Western Hemisphere nations. The camp has hosted over 6,200 students since its inception.
Lectures in the 2022 program include STEM and drug policy, “wild and wonderful” sloths, data scientists, volcanoes and drones, science communication and podcasting, how movies and TV can change the world, and exploring the sea.
Local Marshall Health family physician and medical misadventure podcast “Sawbones” co-host Sydnee McElroy will present a lecture about science communication and podcasting.
Delegates from each of the 50 states in the U.S. as well as Washington, D.C., and various countries participate in the camp. The 2022 international delegates are from Argentina, Bahamas, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Jamaica, Mexico, and Trinidad and Tobago.
West Virginia’s delegate this year is Hannah Cantrell, a student at George Washington High School.
“It’s been a cool international experience for both our international delegates to have an experience here in the United States, be it virtually, but also for our domestic delegates to be able to interact with people from all over North, Central and South America and the Caribbean,” Kinghorn said. “(The delegates) are among the best and brightest STEM students in the Western Hemisphere and deserve to be recognized for their accomplishments and their potential for future achievements and leadership.”
Delegate David Salas Mendez from Costa Rica said it is his favorite part about being in the STEM community.
“I really appreciate this opportunity because I’m being inspired by many people that are now working really hard to make the world better,” Mendez said.
To learn more about the 2022 National Youth Science Camp delegates and lectures, visit https://www.nysf.com/w/.