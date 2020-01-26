HUNTINGTON — Huntington YMCA members can now visit more than 2,700 participating Y locations in the United States as part of Nationwide Membership, included free with a membership to the local facility.

Nationwide Membership allows Huntington YMCA members to visit any participating Y location in the country and have access to services typically offered to full-facility members. Members are required to present a valid Y card and a photo ID and must use their “home” Y location at least 50% of the time.

Program-only participants and special memberships are not eligible for Nationwide members.

It is recommended that members call ahead to the facility they plan to visit for schedule and availability, YMCA officials say.

Find a YMCA at https://www.ymca.net/find-your-y/.

