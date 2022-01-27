CHARLESTON — While a nationwide shortage of snowplow drivers has been reported, West Virginia Department of Transportation officials say it’s not affecting the state.
“As of Tuesday, January 18, we have a total of 8 current postings for Transportation workers, 4 of which require a CDL,” said Jennifer Dooley, WVDOT public relations director, in an email. “Postings are now filled very quickly, so anyone interested in working with us should keep an eye on the website and we also have an aggressive program for job fairs.”
According to the agency’s Human Resources Department, the WVDOT hired more than 600 employees during 2021.
“As vacancies open up in 2022, we will continue to hire quickly and efficiently,” Dooley said. “At the urging of Governor Jim Justice, and with the support of the West Virginia Legislature, in 2017, we were able to streamline our hiring process. We continue to have employees who retire, and we have some areas of the state where it is more difficult than others to retain workers, so we are always hiring.”
A broad upheaval in the U.S. labor force since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020 has trickled down to the transportation sector, creating shortages of snowplow operators as well as city and school bus drivers, according to industry officials. According to the American Trucking Associations, an industry trade group, there was a record shortage of about 80,000 commercial drivers last year.
However, with only four CDL positions open in West Virginia, the snowplow driver shortage causing problems in places like New York has had no effect with snow removal efforts when storms hit the state. Weather forecasters are predicting another winter storm will pass through West Virginia on Friday.
“We have a ‘one WVDOT’ mindset — if we need workers to cover an area of specific need, we work together across the whole state to fill temporary needs,” Dooley said.
The WVDOT is urging motorists to not crowd snowplows on the roadways.
Alan Reed, a state highway engineer with the West Virginia Division of Highways who drove a snowplow truck for many years, says when it comes to which roads are cleared first, it’s the interstates.
“Our system of roads are broken up into categories and we concentrate on the higher priority roads first. Interstates come first, obviously,” Reed said. “If they are not operational, then no one can travel.”
From there, crews work their way down to main roads, and then to secondary and smaller roads.
Reed says snowplow drivers are the same folks patching potholes in the spring and summer.
“The diversity of work they have to do is incredible,” he said. “These guys work long hours and weekends many times.”
Dooley says some potholes are filled during the winter as well.
“We begin aggressively filling potholes as asphalt plants open around the state in the spring,” she said. “To permanently fill a pothole, we need an asphalt plant an hour or closer from the location. Last spring, we kicked off an initiative to make certain all counties around the state were patching with the same method — to mill out squared spaces, place tack in the hole, fill the hole, compact the asphalt and seal the edges. This makes the patch last longer, with fewer potholes re-emerging in the same locations. Last spring, we were eagerly watching as the asphalt plants opened and lined up with our trucks on the first day the first one opened, in St. Albans, in March. We intend to do the same this year and to fight potholes even more aggressively than last year.”
Dooley added that initiatives are also in place to trim tree canopies and take care of drainage issues.
“These measures combined get sunlight to the pavement and get the water off the roadways more quickly, thus preventing potholes from forming,” she explained. “Every winter, freeze thaw cycles help create potholes, but we are getting ahead of the problem strategically so that it will take less and less time each year to get them repaired.”