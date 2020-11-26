Essential reporting in volatile times.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Columbia Gas of Kentucky has received approval from the Kentucky Public Service Commission for its most recent gas cost adjustment, the company said in a news release.

Columbia Gas of Kentucky’s new gas supply cost, effective Nov. 25, will be $4.2538 per Mcf or 1,000 cubic feet, according to the release. The price represents a seasonal increase over the last quarter, but a decrease over the cost from the winter period of 2019.

The new gas supply cost will remain in effect until the next scheduled gas cost adjustment in March 2021, the company said.

More information about how the company bills customers is available on the company’s website at https://www.columbiagasky.com/bills-and-payments/understanding-your-bill.

