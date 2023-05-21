The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Big Cove

The Nature Conservancy in West Virginia has purchased nearly 2,000 acres at the north end of the Canaan Valley.

 Courtesy photo

CHARLESTON — The Nature Conservancy in West Virginia has purchased a three-square-mile tract of land at the north end of Canaan Valley in an effort to protect the site’s unique plant and wildlife habitat and ensure public access to hunting, fishing and other forms of outdoor recreation there.

The Big Cove tract, named for the large, bowl-shaped valley that extends southward from A-Frame Road to the northern boundary of Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge, was acquired from Western Pocahontas Properties.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you