WAYNE — Six cubicles donated to the Dunlow Community Center remain in the exact condition they arrived a half-dozen years ago — empty.
But they weren’t always that way.
There were computers donated along with the office furniture, but eventually they were reduced to parts or given to people who might actually be able to use them.
“We have as many as 50 kids there twice a week, but only have 2Mbps of (internet) service. You and I both know that’s not enough to get anything done,” said Bill Likens, Cabwaylingo Presbyterian Chapel outreach director.
The need for improved broadband service is clear, but what isn’t needed are more empty promises for the unserved and underserved residents of Wayne County.
When commissioners selected Blue Ridge Advisory Services group to conduct a broadband assessment project, they wanted answers as to what steps might need to be taken in order to improve service countywide.
That answer will be in hand by May 2020, but a resolution for service-related issues could be realistically 10 years away, a company consultant said.
“I don’t want people to be daunted by the answer, but I think realistically it could be a 10-year project,” said BRASG consultant Robert Picchi. “We’re at the very early stages where we identify what the need is, where the gaps are, and develop a capital cost estimate for what it’s going to take to fix it.”
Based out of Blowing Rock, North Carolina, BRASG has done extensive work in both Virginia and West Virginia providing consulting in the energy and telecommunications markets.
To get a better idea of the specific needs the area has, Picchi and other consultants have met with community stakeholders to gather opinions and aid in assessment.
“We’re looking at this from the grassroots level. What is needed? To find that, we meet with key stakeholders in the community. We’ve met with economic developers, health care providers, educators, workforce development,” Picchi said. “There’s a lot of energy in the county to make things sustainable.”
Likens was one of those stakeholders, and is a prime example of the untapped potential that sits within the county’s borders, significantly hindered by insufficient broadband service.
Likens has high hopes for the Dunlow Community Center in the future, and part of that hope lies in those now-empty cubicles. Though they have a few laptops for children to use, increased internet speed and service would afford them the chance to reach a long-standing goal.
“Our original dream was to create a learning center and have the ability to offer GED classes, online distance learning through Mountwest (Community & Technical College) and possibly Marshall University,” he said.
BRASG has done work in approximately 15 counties in West Virginia, from Ohio and Tyler counties to the New River Valley and other parts of southern West Virginia.
The first two weeks of the assessment project were spent getting to know the area, where the needs were and what the best solution might be, and though Picchi said it’s too early to answer any of those questions, he did draw a comparison between Wayne and another major West Virginia project.
“We did a project not too long ago in an area that might surprise you because it was near a major Tier 1 research university and they had a very similar situation,” Picchi said. “We did our research, presented a capital estimate and told them that realistically they could probably knock off a lot of the low-hanging fruit in a year, but to get to everybody it was probably going to take 10 years.”
He estimated that nearly 62% of all households in the county do not have access to broadband — a figure far beyond the national average of 6% without such service.
Picchi believes, because of the geography of the region, that a possible solution could be a hybrid of wired and wireless service, but at this point there are no answers, but he hopes to find them soon.
“We were successful in getting grant funding for Tyler County, and we’ve made an impact. That’s what we want to do and what we promised the commission we’d do here,” said Picchi. “We’ll make an impact, we’ll move the needle somehow, and we’re committed to it.”
Broadband discussions aren’t new, and Picchi said there’s been some skepticism about how this study might be different from prior efforts to improve service in the county. To that point, he said he recognizes why there might be doubt, but believes the study’s findings might lead to a more reasonable solution.
“This isn’t a Band-Aid fix. It’s not throwing a couple million dollars at something, but it’s building infrastructure that will change the region,” Picchi said. “There’s a natural disillusionment, but you can’t stop swinging just because you’ve struck out 13 times in a row.”
Picchi and other company consultants are scheduled to present further findings and a more complete project update at an upcoming Wayne County Commission meeting this month.