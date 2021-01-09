HUNTINGTON — Nearly 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Saturday as the state nears a total of 100,000 total cases of the virus.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,880 new cases Saturday, for a total of 99,778.
There were also 16 new virus-related deaths reported, for a total of 1,570.
Among the deaths reported Saturday was an 89-year-old woman from Cabell County, the 117th virus death for the county. A 75-year-old man from Mason County was also among the reported deaths.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,158), Berkeley (7,283), Boone (1,190), Braxton (615), Brooke (1,615), Cabell (5,976), Calhoun (168), Clay (283), Doddridge (304), Fayette (2,008), Gilmer (475), Grant (868), Greenbrier (1,790), Hampshire (1,129), Hancock (2,143), Hardy (921), Harrison (3,587), Jackson (1,373), Jefferson (2,737), Kanawha (9,590), Lewis (641), Lincoln (908), Logan (1,915), Marion (2,420), Marshall (2,347), Mason (1,190), McDowell (1,078), Mercer (3,418), Mineral (2,246), Mingo (1,622), Monongalia (5,989), Monroe (740), Morgan (748), Nicholas (804), Ohio (2,820), Pendleton (388), Pleasants (685), Pocahontas (416), Preston (1,970), Putnam (3,282), Raleigh (3,209), Randolph (1,393), Ritchie (439), Roane (355), Summers (546), Taylor (834), Tucker (401), Tyler (439), Upshur (1,165), Wayne (1,935), Webster (190), Wetzel (806), Wirt (256), Wood (5,662) and Wyoming (1,308).
Cabell County reported 2,043 active cases Saturday, while Wayne County reported 367.
In Ohio, there were 27 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lawrence County, for a total of 4,204, with patients’ ages ranging from 11 to 80. The county has reported 46 deaths related to the virus.
Statewide, more than 8,300 new cases were reported, for a total of 770,977, and 55 deaths, for a total of 9,599.
In Kentucky, updated case information for Boyd County wasn’t available at press time Saturday, but the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 63 new positive cases Friday, for a total of 3,517. Patients’ ages ranged from 2 months to 83 years old. The county has reported 46 virus-related deaths.
Statewide, there have been 300,398 total cases reported, with 2,876 deaths.
More than 314,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Saturday, for a total of 21,853,491, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 367,652 deaths related to the virus.