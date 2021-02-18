HUNTINGTON — The number of people in West Virginia who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is nearing 150,000.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported that 149,889 people in the state had received both doses of the vaccine as of Thursday morning. A total of 255,950 have received their first dose.
Both versions of the COVID-19 vaccine currently available, from Moderna and Pfizer, are administered in two doses.
The state expects to receive about 40,600 first doses from the federal government next week, a jump from its initial allocation of 23,600 doses from January.
All West Virginians over the age of 16 are encouraged to pre-register at vaccinate.wv.gov. To date, more than 240,000 West Virginians have signed up to be added to the pre-registration list.
DHHR also reported 355 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, for a total of 128,760, and 11 new deaths, for a total of 2,236.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,162), Berkeley (9,500), Boone (1,533), Braxton (767), Brooke (1,982), Cabell (7,655), Calhoun (218), Clay (370), Doddridge (451), Fayette (2,578), Gilmer (695), Grant (1,043), Greenbrier (2,369), Hampshire (1,490), Hancock (2,561), Hardy (1,256), Harrison (4,781), Jackson (1,637), Jefferson (3,550), Kanawha (11,766), Lewis (1,004), Lincoln (1,196), Logan (2,616), Marion (3,597), Marshall (2,968), Mason (1,746), McDowell (1,332), Mercer (4,126), Mineral (2,565), Mingo (2,080), Monongalia (7,690), Monroe (929), Morgan (907), Nicholas (1,151), Ohio (3,561), Pendleton (615), Pleasants (793), Pocahontas (578), Preston (2,496), Putnam (4,104), Raleigh (4,549), Randolph (2,349), Ritchie (602), Roane (486), Summers (695), Taylor (1,071), Tucker (492), Tyler (607), Upshur (1,634), Wayne (2,574), Webster (285), Wetzel (1,057), Wirt (341), Wood (6,888) and Wyoming (1,712).
Cabell County reported 723 active cases Thursday, while Wayne County reported 178.
In Kentucky, 28 more COVID-19 vaccination sites will open as the state’s inoculation network grows in preparation for the time when vaccine supplies are much more plentiful, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
More than 555,000 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of vaccine, but the state’s ability to provide shots still far outpaces available supplies, the governor said.
Kentucky’s network of inoculation locations will grow to 291 with the new openings, which include regional centers in Albany, Cadiz, Campbellsville, Hartford, Marion and Maysville, according to the governor’s office. New sites opening in partnership with Kroger include Bardstown, LaGrange, Lebanon, Louisville, Madisonville, Morehead, Mount Sterling, Owensboro, Somerset and Walton.
Other new sites are scattered across the state.
“There is a provider that has vaccine close to where everybody lives in the commonwealth,” Beshear said at a news conference. “There are some areas where you might have to drive just a little bit further, but we continue to build this out.”
Kentucky is set to receive another 29% increase in COVID-19 vaccine supply from the federal government starting next week, Beshear has said. Recent increases haven’t kept up with demand, which means providers have limited supplies as the buildup of vaccination sites continues, he said.
“We don’t have nearly what we could put in people’s arms,” Beshear said. “And every time we add sites, and we add them for convenience, it does split up the pie in more and more amounts.”
It’s being done to prepare for the time when the vaccine is much more plentiful, he said.
“The reason we have to do this is we expect significant additional supply in March and as we move into the summer,” the Democratic governor said. “So what we’re building … isn’t meant for the amount of supply we have now. It’s meant for the day that we get so much in that we can get everybody through.”
The state reported 963 new coronavirus cases, the lowest total for a Thursday since early October, the governor said. But the state’s death count remained high, with 37 new virus-related deaths reported. That raises the death toll to at least 4,373 since the pandemic began.
More than 930 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 260 in intensive care units.
In Boyd County, 18 new cases were reported, for a total of 4,471. There have been 61 virus-related deaths in the county.
In Ohio, a compromise might be possible over legislative efforts to restrict Ohio’s public health orders in a pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday as he stepped back from a suggestion earlier this week that he would automatically veto the pending bill.
DeWine, a Republican, also toned down his criticism of a handful of school districts that say they might not make a March 1 deadline to offer in-person learning.
As recently as Feb. 12, DeWine scheduled a last-minute, early evening news conference to rebuke school officials in Akron and Cincinnati for backtracking on their commitments to meet the deadline. DeWine called that unacceptable after employees in those districts were among those prioritized for coronavirus vaccines because of their reopening promises.
But on Thursday, asked about a report that Youngstown city schools also might not make the deadline, DeWine was more conciliatory.
“The fact that some schools may miss this by a few days is not good, but I think we need to keep our eye on the ball,” he said. “The glass is about 95% full, and we should not fixate on the 5% or so that is not full.”
On Wednesday, the GOP-controlled Senate approved a bill that would limit public health emergency orders to 90 days, and also give the General Assembly the power to rescind those orders by resolution after 30 days. It was the latest in a series of nearly yearlong efforts by fellow Republicans, frustrated by things like the statewide mask mandate and the now expired curfew, to curtail the governor’s public health powers.
DeWine said Tuesday he’d veto the bill if it reached his desk. On Thursday, he said a change to the bill that puts the decision in the hands of the entire Legislature and not a joint House-Senate committee was an improvement.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 4,063 new cases per day Feb. 3 to 2,354 new cases per day Feb. 17, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.