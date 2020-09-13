HUNTINGTON — Nearly 180 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported across the Mountain State on Saturday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 178 new cases of the virus as of 10 a.m. Sunday, for a total of 12,699. There were also one new death reported — a 81-year-old woman from Logan County — bringing the state’s total number of virus-related deaths to 266.
“We offer our deepest sympathy as our state grieves another loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
Cases by county are: Barbour (36), Berkeley (872), Boone (176), Braxton (9), Brooke (104), Cabell (654), Calhoun (22), Clay (30), Doddridge (17), Fayette (470), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (117), Hampshire (95), Hancock (137), Hardy (75), Harrison (320), Jackson (228), Jefferson (403), Kanawha (1,985), Lewis (37), Lincoln (139), Logan (544), Marion (243), Marshall (139), Mason (124), McDowell (80), Mercer (379), Mineral (149), Mingo (301), Monongalia (1,691), Monroe (144), Morgan (44), Nicholas (66), Ohio (328), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (56), Preston (142), Putnam (399), Raleigh (415), Randolph (230), Ritchie (9), Roane (41), Summers (28), Taylor (113), Tucker (16), Tyler (15), Upshur (58), Wayne (317), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (9), Wood (333), Wyoming (80).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 227 active cases of the virus Sunday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with patients’ ages ranging from 12 to 73. The new cases included four children. There have been 555 cases in the county, with 477 out of isolation.
Statewide, there had been 137,405 total cases reported as of 2 p.m. Sunday, with 4,415 deaths.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department had not provided an update as of deadline Sunday. There were 104 active cases out of a total 358 on Saturday, with 10 new cases reported that day.
Statewide, there were 536 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, for a total of 56,945. Eighty-seven of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.
“We’ve seen some troubling increases in the number of positive coronavirus cases across our commonwealth in recent weeks,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Let’s remember that we’re not powerless in this fight. We wash our hands often and properly. We can keep our gatherings small and make sure we maintain a safe social distance. We can avoid traveling to hotspots. But most of all, we can wear a mask. It’s the best advice from the nation’s top experts and how we protect those we love during this pandemic.”
There were also three new deaths reported, for a total of 1,060. At least 10,905 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, the release said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a total of 6,467,481 cases across the U.S. as of Sunday. There have been 193,195 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.