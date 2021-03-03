HUNTINGTON — Nearly 200,000 people in West Virginia are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as eligibility requirements for the vaccine are being expanded.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported that 199,611 people had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday morning. The agency also reported that 302,793 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Two of the COVID-19 vaccines available, from Moderna and Pfizer, are administered in two doses, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is administered in a single dose.
Eligibility requirements in the state were expanded Wednesday, and those now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine include members of the general public age 50 and over; school and higher education employees age 40 and over; as well as a variety of individuals age 16 and over with developmental disabilities, chronic medical conditions and women who are pregnant.
All West Virginians over the age of 16 are encouraged to pre-register for the vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.
There were 232 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide Wednesday, for a total of 132,416, and eight new deaths, for a total of 2,309.
Among the deaths reported Wednesday was a 66-year-old man from Mason County.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,235), Berkeley (9,722), Boone (1,587), Braxton (779), Brooke (2,015), Cabell (7,849), Calhoun (230), Clay (378), Doddridge (468), Fayette (2,684), Gilmer (715), Grant (1,073), Greenbrier (2,413), Hampshire (1,546), Hancock (2,599), Hardy (1,273), Harrison (4,854), Jackson (1,669), Jefferson (3,649), Kanawha (12,153), Lewis (1,046), Lincoln (1,230), Logan (2,707), Marion (3,689), Marshall (3,016), Mason (1,775), McDowell (1,351), Mercer (4,229), Mineral (2,594), Mingo (2,136), Monongalia (8,073), Monroe (951), Morgan (934), Nicholas (1,186), Ohio (3,652), Pendleton (621), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (596), Preston (2,548), Putnam (4,236), Raleigh (4,769), Randolph (2,398), Ritchie (624), Roane (500), Summers (704), Taylor (1,093), Tucker (503), Tyler (619), Upshur (1,693), Wayne (2,624), Webster (324), Wetzel (1,097), Wirt (360), Wood (7,099) and Wyoming (1,746).
Cabell County reported 467 active cases Wednesday, while Wayne County reported 126.
In Ohio, the state’s mask mandate will continue until a “critical mass” has been reached of people who have received the coronavirus vaccine, a spokesperson for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said.
Despite announcements that mask orders in Texas and other states are being lifted, DeWine believes it’s important to continue mask wearing and social distancing until that critical mass of vaccinations is met, DeWine press secretary Dan Tierney said Wednesday.
DeWine issued the state’s mask mandate in July.
While people who have been vaccinated have “great immunity” against severe forms of the coronavirus, including protection from being hospitalized or dying, they could still get the virus in a weakened form, Tierney said.
That means they could transmit the virus to people at risk of serious complications, he said.
“We need to wear the mask to protect ourselves and others from the virus spreading until we get that critical mass where the vaccine is doing that for us,” Tierney said.
More than 1.7 million people in Ohio have received at least one shot of the vaccine, or about 15% of the population as of Wednesday, according to the state Health Department. More than 930,000 have completed their vaccinations, or about 8% of the population.
In Kentucky, more than 731,000 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 as the state continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.
The positivity rate also continues to drop and is 4.6%, Beshear’s office said in a news release.
“But let’s remember as we work toward defeating this virus, we can’t quit,” he said.
The state had 1,175 new cases and 33 deaths Wednesday. The total number of deaths has grown to 4,704 since the pandemic began.