HUNTINGTON — Nearly 350 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported across the Mountain State on Saturday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 347 new cases of the virus as of 10 a.m. Saturday, for a total of 12,521. There were also two new deaths reported — a 90-year-old woman from Jackson County and a 74-year-old man from Marion County — bringing the state’s total number of virus-related deaths to 265.
“Please join with me in sending our deepest condolences to these families as they grieve the passing of their loved ones,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary, said in a news release. “Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy and can be minimized if we all practice safe measures including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.”
Cases by county are: Barbour (35), Berkeley (866), Boone (176), Braxton (9), Brooke (104), Cabell (647), Calhoun (22), Clay (30), Doddridge (17), Fayette (450), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (114), Hampshire (95), Hancock (137), Hardy (75), Harrison (318), Jackson (226), Jefferson (401), Kanawha (1,934), Lewis (37), Lincoln (137), Logan (537), Marion (240), Marshall (138), Mason (124), McDowell (79), Mercer (373), Mineral (149), Mingo (297), Monongalia (1,661), Monroe (143), Morgan (44), Nicholas (64), Ohio (325), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (56), Preston (142), Putnam (393), Raleigh (412), Randolph (230), Ritchie (9), Roane (39), Summers (28), Taylor (113), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (58), Wayne (313), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (8), Wood (330) and Wyoming (76).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 224 active cases of the virus Saturday, while the Wayne County Health Department reported a total of 310 cases, with 263 people recovered and 10 deaths. There were also three probable cases reported.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with patients’ ages ranging from 12 to 73. The new cases included four children. There have been 555 cases in the county, with 477 out of isolation.
Statewide, there had been 136,568 total cases reported as of 2 p.m. Saturday, with 4,411 deaths.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department did not provide an update Saturday. There were 92 active cases out of a total 348 on Friday, with eight new cases reported that day.
Statewide, there were 721 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday, for a total of 56,415. Eighty-one of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.
There were also 13 new deaths reported, for a total of 1,057. At least 10,872 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, the release said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a total of 6,427,058 cases across the U.S. as of Saturday, with 245,584 reported in the past seven days. There have been 192,388 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.