CHARLESTON — A federal chief administrative law judge has approved an agreement between regulators and a South Charleston-based mining company for the latter and its subsidiaries to pay nearly $350,000 to resolve more than 500 citations for mine safety and health violations.

Under their settlement with the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration, Blackhawk Mining LLC and its subsidiaries are to pay $349,444 to resolve hundreds of safety citations reported at 14 mine sites, including those in Boone, Fayette and Kanawha counties.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

