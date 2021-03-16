HUNTINGTON — Nearly 400,000 people in West Virginia have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported that 392,736 people had received a first dose of the vaccine as of Tuesday, with 246,568 people fully vaccinated.
Of the vaccines currently available, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are administered in two doses and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one dose.
Residents may pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.
There were 15 virus-related deaths reported statewide Tuesday, including a 53-year-old woman and 80-year-old man from Cabell County, bringing Cabell’s total number of virus deaths to 169, and a 71-year-old woman from Wayne County, for a total of 34 virus deaths in that county.
A 64-year-old woman and 53-year-old man from Lincoln County were also reported among the deaths Tuesday.
There have been 2,546 total deaths in the state related to the virus.
DHHR also reported 341 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 136,019.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,294), Berkeley (10,078), Boone (1,649), Braxton (795), Brooke (2,041), Cabell (8,099), Calhoun (235), Clay (384), Doddridge (488), Fayette (2,793), Gilmer (723), Grant (1,139), Greenbrier (2,449), Hampshire (1,570), Hancock (2,600), Hardy (1,325), Harrison (4,974), Jackson (1,701), Jefferson (3,734), Kanawha (12,433), Lewis (1,066), Lincoln (1,294), Logan (2,833), Marion (3,793), Marshall (3,110), Mason (1,818), McDowell (1,389), Mercer (4,303), Mineral (2,607), Mingo (2,204), Monongalia (8,328), Monroe (985), Morgan (950), Nicholas (1,274), Ohio (3,717), Pendleton (625), Pleasants (812), Pocahontas (601), Preston (2,635), Putnam (4,364), Raleigh (4,996), Randolph (2,436), Ritchie (633), Roane (510), Summers (707), Taylor (1,106), Tucker (510), Tyler (640), Upshur (1,728), Wayne (2,638), Webster (383), Wetzel (1,119), Wirt (364), Wood (7,263) and Wyoming (1,774).
Cabell County reported 393 active cases Tuesday, while Wayne County reported 37.
In Ohio, the coronavirus vaccine will be available to anyone 16 years and older by the end of the month, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday.
A significant increase in vaccine supplies expected in the state warrants the eligibility expansion, the governor said. Currently, Ohioans 50 and older are eligible, along with a variety of others such as nursing home residents, front-line medical workers, and people with certain congenital health issues.
“It’s a moral imperative that we move as quickly as we can to vaccinate all Ohioans who wish to be vaccinated,” DeWine said in a tweet.
Beginning Friday, people 40 and older and those suffering from heart disease, cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and obesity will be eligible. All those over the age of 16 will be eligible beginning March 29.
More than 2.3 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Ohio as of Monday, or about 20% of the population, according to the state Health Department. About 1.4 million people have completed the vaccination process, or about 12% of the population.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 1,928.00 new cases per day Feb. 28 to 1,516.43 new cases per day March 14, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.
In Kentucky, a state prison is in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak as officials prepare to vaccinate older inmates statewide.
New cases in the state’s prison population have more than doubled since March 3, and most of those positive tests were at the Kentucky State Penitentiary, according to state officials.
On March 3, corrections officials reported 245 new cases, but by Tuesday that had grown to 628 new cases, Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown said Tuesday at the governor’s pandemic briefing.
Brown said 555 of those cases were at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in western Kentucky. Eleven of the state’s 14 facilities have zero cases, he said.
State officials will soon begin vaccinating inmates 70 and older at all the state’s facilities, but timing will depend on incoming supplies of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Brown said. He said they would go out to each of the state’s 14 facilities as supply becomes available.
The state reported 819 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 24 new deaths.