HUNTINGTON — Nearly 400 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Saturday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 395 new cases statewide, for a total of 127,282. There were also two virus-related deaths reported — a 79-year-old woman from Berkeley County and a 93-year-old man from Preston County — for a total of 2,201.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,155), Berkeley (9,401), Boone (1,515), Braxton (763), Brooke (1,962), Cabell (7,508), Calhoun (218), Clay (365), Doddridge (448), Fayette (2,545), Gilmer (671), Grant (1,031), Greenbrier (2,354), Hampshire (1,472), Hancock (2,551), Hardy (1,245), Harrison (4,717), Jackson (1,651), Jefferson (3,501), Kanawha (11,633), Lewis (980), Lincoln (1,176), Logan (2,595), Marion (3,551), Marshall (2,944), Mason (1,735), McDowell (1,317), Mercer (4,083), Mineral (2,556), Mingo (2,058), Monongalia (7,542), Monroe (924), Morgan (901), Nicholas (1,122), Ohio (3,529), Pendleton (607), Pleasants (790), Pocahontas (575), Preston (2,479), Putnam (4,040), Raleigh (4,492), Randolph (2,325), Ritchie (594), Roane (482), Summers (690), Taylor (1,058), Tucker (484), Tyler (602), Upshur (1,613), Wayne (2,547), Webster (282), Wetzel (1,047), Wirt (340), Wood (6,823) and Wyoming (1,693).
Cabell County reported 821 active cases Saturday, while Wayne County reported 206.
DHHR also reported that 243,562 residents had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday, while 135,212 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.
Both versions of the COVID-19 vaccine currently available, from Moderna and Pfizer, are administered in two doses.
West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, for a total of 4,438, with patients’ ages ranging from 12 to 72. There have been 61 virus-related deaths in Boyd County.
Statewide, there were a total of 387,090 cases and 4,272 deaths.
In Ohio, nearly 2,800 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, for a total of 937,541.