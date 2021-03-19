HUNTINGTON — Nearly 400 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Friday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 376 new cases of the virus, for a total of 137,092. There were also 10 new deaths reported, for a total of 2,600.
DHHR also announced an additional 20 virus-related deaths that had been unreported. Those deaths included an 84-year-old man from Putnam County.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,300), Berkeley (10,176), Boone (1,672), Braxton (802), Brooke (2,044), Cabell (8,143), Calhoun (238), Clay (385), Doddridge (502), Fayette (2,849), Gilmer (725), Grant (1,146), Greenbrier (2,457), Hampshire (1,577), Hancock (2,603), Hardy (1,337), Harrison (5,005), Jackson (1,710), Jefferson (3,801), Kanawha (12,529), Lewis (1,069), Lincoln (1,309), Logan (2,878), Marion (3,827), Marshall (3,128), Mason (1,825), McDowell (1,396), Mercer (4,316), Mineral (2,613), Mingo (2,227), Monongalia (8,398), Monroe (997), Morgan (955), Nicholas (1,299), Ohio (3,739), Pendleton (631), Pleasants (815), Pocahontas (603), Preston (2,652), Putnam (4,390), Raleigh (5,100), Randolph (2,432), Ritchie (635), Roane (509), Summers (710), Taylor (1,119), Tucker (512), Tyler (645), Upshur (1,736), Wayne (2,655), Webster (407), Wetzel (1,131), Wirt (365), Wood (7,285) and Wyoming (1,783).
Cabell County reported 383 active cases Friday, while Wayne County reported 52.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear has relaxed the curfew on bars and restaurants as the state's rate of positive COVID-19 cases reached its lowest level since early July.
The curfew was being extended one hour, starting Friday, Beshear said.
Bars and restaurants can serve food and drinks until midnight local time and stay open until 1 a.m., the governor said Thursday.
“Hopefully this is a little bit of relief given the positive movement of where we are right now as a state with vaccines going up and cases going down,” Beshear said.
Capacity limits at bars and restaurants will remain at 60% and the spaced-out seating rule still applies, the governor said.
“We cannot have people crowding around bars or in restaurants around bars,” he said. “We do have to keep people separated."
Kentucky’s rate of positive cases fell to 3.23% Thursday, the lowest level since July 3. On Friday, the rate was up slightly to 3.4%, with 731 new cases and 25 new deaths.
In Boyd County, 15 new cases were reported since Monday, for a total of 4,617. There have been 63 deaths related to the virus.
Ohio reported a total of 997,336 cases, with 18,347 deaths.