HUNTINGTON — Nearly 400 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across West Virginia on Saturday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 370 new cases, for a total of 153,498. There were no new virus-related deaths, leaving the total number of deaths at 2,679.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,405), Berkeley (12,089), Boone (1,957), Braxton (891), Brooke (2,165), Cabell (8,590), Calhoun (284), Clay (470), Doddridge (573), Fayette (3,361), Gilmer (783), Grant (1,262), Greenbrier (2,743), Hampshire (1,760), Hancock (2,756), Hardy (1,499), Harrison (5,572), Jackson (2,008), Jefferson (4,513), Kanawha (14,609), Lewis (1,154), Lincoln (1,441), Logan (3,027), Marion (4,311), Marshall (3,361), Mason (1,980), McDowell (1,537), Mercer (4,700), Mineral (2,817), Mingo (2,498), Monongalia (9,100), Monroe (1,109), Morgan (1,130), Nicholas (1,586), Ohio (4,134), Pendleton (697), Pleasants (857), Pocahontas (661), Preston (2,845), Putnam (5,006), Raleigh (6,601), Randolph (2,526), Ritchie (683), Roane (600), Summers (795), Taylor (1,211), Tucker (523), Tyler (685), Upshur (1,842), Wayne (3,001), Webster (469), Wetzel (1,282), Wirt (400), Wood (7,678) and Wyoming (1,961).
West Virginians may pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.
In Kentucky, 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Boyd County since Tuesday, for a total of 4,781. There have been 74 virus-related deaths in the county.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department has appointments available for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which can be scheduled at the health department’s website, www.abchdkentucky.com. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be administered to people over the age of 18.
Statewide, there were 444,771 total cases Saturday, with 6,513 deaths.
In Ohio, more than 1,700 new cases were reported, for a total of 1,074,019, with 19,285 deaths.