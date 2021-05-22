HUNTINGTON — Nearly 50% of eligible West Virginians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said 863,861 people had received at least one dose as of Friday morning, representing 48.2% of people in the state who are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Anyone 12 or older in West Virginia is eligible to receive the vaccine, which, depending on the version administered, is given in one dose or two.
DHHR said 711,411 people in the state, or 39.7%, are fully vaccinated against the virus.
In Cabell County, people who are homebound can request the vaccine from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department by calling 304-526-3383 during regular business hours to schedule an appointment.
Statewide, there were a total of 159,735 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, with 2,772 deaths.
In Kentucky, 22 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Boyd County since Tuesday, for a total of 4,900. The county has reported 75 virus-related deaths.
Statewide, 455,575 total cases were reported Saturday, with 6,705 deaths.
More than 1.9 million Kentuckians have gotten at least one shot of the vaccine, but vaccination rates have lagged among younger adults. Roughly 80% of Kentuckians 65 and older have gotten the vaccine, but the percentage drops off to 29% of Kentuckians age 18 to 29 having received the shot.
In Ohio, 1,096,617 total cases were reported Saturday, with 19,705 deaths.
Residents of Ohio who are 12 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and vaccination opportunities can be viewed online at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 833-427-5634.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.