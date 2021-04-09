HUNTINGTON — Nearly 500 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in West Virginia.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 479 cases Friday, for a total of 145,299, and two deaths, for a total of 2,737.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,328), Berkeley (11,144), Boone (1,814), Braxton (847), Brooke (2,078), Cabell (8,503), Calhoun (260), Clay (425), Doddridge (528), Fayette (3,143), Gilmer (732), Grant (1,219), Greenbrier (2,552), Hampshire (1,661), Hancock (2,667), Hardy (1,413), Harrison (5,282), Jackson (1,848), Jefferson (4,198), Kanawha (13,572), Lewis (1,124), Lincoln (1,374), Logan (2,975), Marion (4,025), Marshall (3,214), Mason (1,912), McDowell (1,448), Mercer (4,452), Mineral (2,702), Mingo (2,355), Monongalia (8,803), Monroe (1,037), Morgan (1,044), Nicholas (1,429), Ohio (3,950), Pendleton (674), Pleasants (826), Pocahontas (626), Preston (2,772), Putnam (4,687), Raleigh (5,880), Randolph (2,476), Ritchie (648), Roane (556), Summers (741), Taylor (1,170), Tucker (521), Tyler (667), Upshur (1,804), Wayne (2,785), Webster (451), Wetzel (1,203), Wirt (371), Wood (7,518) and Wyoming (1,865).
Cabell County reported 356 active cases Friday, while Wayne County reported 45.
West Virginians may pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.
In Kentucky, the rate of positive coronavirus cases fell again, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.
Beshear’s office reported 744 new COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 2.79%.
“It’s encouraging to see our positivity rate decrease again, but we need to work even harder to make sure our weekly case numbers start decreasing again as well,” Beshear said in a news release. “Every Kentuckian 16 and older should get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. It’s fast, it’s safe, it’s easy and you could save a life by doing so, maybe even your own life.”
Nine deaths were reported Friday, including five that occurred previously as the state continues auditing to find a comprehensive count of virus-related deaths. A total of 6,223 people have died since the pandemic began.
In Boyd County, 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported since Monday, for a total of 4,698. There was also one new death reported — a 73-year-old man — for a total of 74 virus-related deaths in the county.
In Ohio, more than 1,900 new cases were reported, for a total of 1,035,552, with 18,819 deaths.