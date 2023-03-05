The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Great Resignation was said to be a COVID-19-era phenomenon, but new survey results suggest that employee departures are here to stay. LinkedIn and CensusWide asked more than 2,000 U.S. workers about their professional plans for the coming year. As it turns out, 61% are considering leaving their jobs in 2023.

The pandemic contributed to unrest and uncertainty for both employers and their employees, as companies scrambled to stay profitable while maintaining safety in the workplace, and workers looked for new opportunities offering better pay and more perks, such as the ability to work from home and even four-day work weeks.

