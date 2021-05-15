HUNTINGTON — Nearly 700,000 people in West Virginia have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said 691,758 people had been fully vaccinated as of Friday morning. That represents more than 38% of the eligible population in the state. More than 828,000 people have received at least a first dose of the vaccine.
Anyone over the age of 12 in West Virginia is eligible to receive the vaccine, which, depending on the version administered, is given in one dose or two.
Cabell County middle school and high school students will be offered first or second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine while at school this week. Clinics for middle school students (12 years and older) will take place 3:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 17, at Huntington East Middle School and Milton Middle School, in the schools’ gymnasiums, and 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Barboursville Middle School and Huntington Middle School, in the schools’ gymnasiums.
A parent or guardian must be present for middle school students to receive vaccinations. A COVID-19 Vaccine Form must also be completed, and will be sent home with students by their schools ahead of the clinics or can be downloaded from www.cabellschools.com.
Parents, siblings and other relatives ages 12 and above are encouraged to attend the middle school-based vaccine clinics to receive the vaccine themselves.
Statewide, 307 new cases were reported Saturday, for a total of 158,230, and one new death, for a total of 2,757.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,447), Berkeley (12,441), Boone (2,057), Braxton (940), Brooke (2,199), Cabell (8,725), Calhoun (356), Clay (511), Doddridge (604), Fayette (3,455), Gilmer (863), Grant (1,281), Greenbrier (2,818), Hampshire (1,853), Hancock (2,813), Hardy (1,531), Harrison (5,770), Jackson (2,135), Jefferson (4,628), Kanawha (15,016), Lewis (1,214), Lincoln (1,488), Logan (3,156), Marion (4,474), Marshall (3,482), Mason (2,009), McDowell (1,576), Mercer (4,886), Mineral (2,871), Mingo (2,598), Monongalia (9,219), Monroe (1,145), Morgan (1,192), Nicholas (1,725), Ohio (4,221), Pendleton (703), Pleasants (899), Pocahontas (664), Preston (2,898), Putnam (5,181), Raleigh (6,822), Randolph (2,638), Ritchie (711), Roane (633), Summers (825), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (529), Tyler (720), Upshur (1,880), Wayne (3,116), Webster (496), Wetzel (1,355), Wirt (428), Wood (7,802) and Wyoming (2,003).
Ohio reported more than 900 cases Saturday, for a total of 1,090,276, with 19,528 deaths.
In Kentucky, there were 452,250 total cases Saturday, with 6,648 deaths.