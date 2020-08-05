BARBOURSVILLE — Those who are healthy and looking for ways to make a difference while staying cool this summer are invited to become blood donors.
The American Red Cross encourages those who are able to make an appointment to give blood and relax in the air conditioning with a book or movie. A donor drive took place Wednesday at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
According to the Red Cross, donors are constantly in need, and as a show of thanks, those who give blood now through Sept. 3, will be sent a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email courtesy of the Red Cross’ partners at Amazon.
In addition, August donors will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four in 2020 or 2021 to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.
For safety and in accordance with CDC guidelines, all donors are required to wear a face covering or mask. If a donor does not have one, a mask will be provided.
For a limited time, the Red Cross is testing all blood product donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing insight into possible past exposure to the novel coronavirus. Only those feeling healthy and well should donate blood. Appointments are strongly encouraged. For more information, visit redcross.org.