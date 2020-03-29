HUNTINGTON — Though in-person interviews are suspended due to the pandemic, there are still plenty of ways for U.S. citizens to be counted in the 2020 Census.
This year’s count will be vital for states like West Virginia, one of the only states to be losing population. Experts predict this year, depending on the final population count of the Mountain State, the state could lose a seat in the House of Representatives.
“There might be five or six other states that will claim first before West Virginia, so most likely we’re anticipating that we will lose one seat,” said Dr. Christiadi, research associate with the West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research. “They will have to draw new congressional districts to divide into two instead of three, so there are going to be some changes in the state.”
The Census Bureau this past week suspended in-person enumerating for the time being, extending deadlines to ensure workers can count every person in the country, even those in remote parts like Alaska.
The census recommends people who are able to take the census now online. The deadline to do so has been expanded to August, but it’s never too early to check the box off the list of American civic duties for the year.
Mailers were sent to households around the middle of March, so most should have their packet by now. The mailer includes detailed information and a Census I.D. to take the census online.
In addition to an invitation to respond, some households will receive a paper questionnaire (sometimes known as the census form). You do not need to wait for your paper questionnaire to respond to the census; you can complete your census form online, by phone or by mail when your invitation to respond arrives.
Of particular concern for Huntington, college students must remember they are counted where they live and sleep most of the year, which would be their college campus/town, even if they have been displaced to their parents’ homes for the pandemic.
“The invitation to participate in the 2020 Census was mailed around the same time as students were leaving for their spring break,” Christiadi said. “If the mail didn’t reach the students on time, the follow-up mail may never reach them either because students stay at their home after the spring break. This could lead to massive non-responses, which in turn could cause costly follow-ups.”
West Virginia typically has a low census response rate, but the census still plans to send people door-to-door and implement other methods to ensure everyone is counted once pandemic restrictions loosen.