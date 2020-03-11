China Outbreak
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January shows the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — One person tested for COVID-19, the new coronavirus, at Shawnee State University has been cleared after the test came back negative, according to Belinda Leslie, public information officer for the Portsmouth City Health Department.

Two others connected to the case are not on campus or in Scioto County, said Astra Ng, communications specialist for Shawnee State. No further testing is required at this time, Ng said.

The university announced Monday that three suspected cases were found on campus after three students returned from an international trip.

