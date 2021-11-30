United Steelworkers (USW) Local 40 projects a message on the former Mack & Dave’s building as contract negotiations take place at the neighboring DoubleTree by Hilton on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Negotiations have resumed in the Special Metals strike, according to a union official.
Chad Thompson, president of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 40, which represents approximately 450 striking union workers at Special Metals in Huntington, says while he is glad both sides are talking again, he doesn’t feel hopeful for a quick ending to the nearly two-month-old strike.
“Not at the rate we’re going at this point,” he said Tuesday.
The negotiations are taking place at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Huntington and the union brought a “bat light” to the hotel to send an illuminated message.
“It’s a light that can be projected on the building,” Thompson said. “It’s just a light to show a message of solidarity or fair contract now.”
Thompson said the light was scheduled to be moved to the plant on Riverside Drive and shined on the Special Metals building later in the evening.
About 450 union workers began the strike at Special Metals on Oct. 1 after the union and company failed to reach a new collective bargaining agreement to replace the previous three-year agreement that expired Sept. 30. The union workers continued to picket outside the plant all day and night with only a few traffic incidents reported during the strike.
Special Metals is the largest nickel alloy plant in the world. The facility is owned by Berkshire Hathaway and its billionaire CEO Warren Buffett and operated by subsidiary Precision Castparts (PCC).
Thompson said the two sides have negotiated only once since the strike started.
“We’re not close at all,” he said. “We are actually in a worse place than we were over a month ago when we walked out.”
Thompson said several issues are being negotiated.
“We’re talking about health care, wages, seniority and some safety issues in the plant,” Thompson said.
A message seeking comment from the company was not immediately returned. The company last issued a statement over a week ago.
“Special Metals continues to negotiate with the union in good faith so that we can reach a fair agreement,” it said.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
