HUNTINGTON — The Neighborhood Institute of Huntington (NIoH), the umbrella agency for the neighborhood associations in the city, will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in the mayor’s conference room at City Hall.
Reports of items of interest to the neighborhoods will be presented by Cabell-Huntington Health Department, the Department of Planning and the Huntington Police Department.
The Board of Directors will consider three applicants for mini-grants with limits of $500. Ten grants from various locations in the city have been approved for beautification, and activities for youth and families. Also on the agenda is a request for membership to the NIoH from a new neighborhood association. After the meeting, representatives will attend the 7:30 p.m. meeting of city council to hear Mayor Steve Williams give the “State of the City” address.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.