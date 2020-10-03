Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The cooler weather this week has provided plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities, and a group of friends took advantage of the crisp fall day Thursday to play a game of pickup basketball at RPA Park in Huntington.

In addition to the basketball court, the park along Spring Valley Drive offers a playground, benches, a Little Free Library and picnic tables. There is also a half-court for the annual RPA 3-on-3 Volleyball Tournament.

The park is managed by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and is open from 8 a.m. until dark.

Mother Nature will provide more opportunities to get outside in the coming days, with Saturday expected to be sunny with temperatures in the 60s and Sunday featuring partly sunny skies with a high near 65.

