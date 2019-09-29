HUNTINGTON — The West Huntington Organization hosted its Friends of West Huntington Community Picnic on Saturday afternoon, next to the United Way offices along Madison Avenue in Huntington.

The picnic offered free food, music, children’s games, activities and more, giving citizens a chance to forge relationships with their neighbors. Representatives of the Huntington code enforcement and Love Your Block program were on hand to discuss the beautification of the West Huntington area as well.

The event was sponsored by Huntington Councilman Charlie McComas, the West Huntington Organization and the United Way of the River Cities.

