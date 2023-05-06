HUNTINGTON — A year after many Huntington families experienced a life-changing flood, over two dozen people around the Enslow Park neighborhood gathered Saturday and shared their memories of the disaster.
Many of the families — some who have lived in the area for decades — did not know each other’s names until the May 6, 2022, flooding or until the anniversary.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams declared a state of emergency in the city after flash flooding swept across much of the area. Later in the evening on the day of the flood, Williams said National Weather Service officials described the flooding as a “once in a generation” event.
The Enslow Park area was one of the city’s spots that were hit hard — many residents remembering the high waters, and men in kayaks saving animals.
Hosts of the gathering, Rick and Chris Eid, set up tables of snacks, drinks and a game of cornhole for any visitors. Dog treats were also available for their dog Radler and any other furry friends.
The week prior, the duo passed out fliers door-to-door in their area to invite and finally meet the people that experienced the same tragedy.
Their home — once destroyed with months of repairs — is now a place of friendship and conversations of survival.
“This street was a warzone,” Rick Eid said. He said they are still afraid every time it rains.
While neighbors laughed about the men in kayaks, the area was also in need of rescue boats and military vehicles to save people.
Janet Garten, 85, had a set of photos with her, including one of herself being rescued by a firefighter who carried her to a tree stump. Neighbors let out “wows” to the photo as they passed it around in a circle.
Neighbors two doors down from the Eid's, Patty and Rick Kopp, were some of the first neighbors to attend the gathering. Patty Kopp said water crashed through their basement windows, filling the basement with up to 8 feet of water.
“It’s just devastating,” Patty Kopp said about the room where she kept heirlooms. “It’s all the things you save your whole life.”
Rick Kopp said he had volunteered with church groups across the U.S. to work with Red Cross in natural disasters.
“I never thought I would be on the receiving end of that,” he said about Red Cross knocking door-to-door to provide resources and food.
Rick Eid said the flood was a real-life example of making lemonade with lemons for his family.
The $154,000 of damages — a loss of all flooring, carpet, the walls and trim — was covered by insurance. They returned to their home on Sept. 16.
While the Eid’s had insurance, another neighbor did not and had to sell their home after because of the expenses.
The two made the best of their loss and looked at the disaster as a home renovation. But it wasn’t an easy transition.
The couple was lucky to find a last minute studio apartment in Huntington with monthly rent, but they were not allowed to keep their pets.
During their four-month timeframe of renovations, they had to visit their two dogs every weekend at a Milton kennel, and their cat stayed with a their friend.
The couple plans to set an annual gathering for the neighborhood — and always with a prayer of sunny skies.
