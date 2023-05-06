The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Janet Garten, 85, passes around a photo of her on May 6, 2022, when rescued by a fire fighter who carried her to a tree stump.

 By XENA BUNTON xbunton@hdmediallc.com

HUNTINGTON — A year after many Huntington families experienced a life-changing flood, over two dozen people around the Enslow Park neighborhood gathered Saturday and shared their memories of the disaster.

Many of the families — some who have lived in the area for decades — did not know each other’s names until the May 6, 2022, flooding or until the anniversary.

