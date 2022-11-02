Through a private-public sector partnership, the A.D Lewis purchased a new passenger van to transport children. Local Huntington leaders gathered for check presentation for the funds, $39,500, at the center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Through a private-public sector partnership, the A.D Lewis purchased a new passenger van to transport children. Local Huntington leaders gathered for check presentation for the funds, $39,500, at the center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Through a private-public sector partnership, the A.D Lewis purchased a new passenger van to transport children. Local Huntington leaders gathered for check presentation for the funds, $39,500, at the center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Through a private-public sector partnership, the A.D Lewis purchased a new passenger van to transport children. Local Huntington leaders gathered for check presentation for the funds, $39,500, at the center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Through a private-public sector partnership, the A.D Lewis purchased a new passenger van to transport children. Local Huntington leaders gathered for check presentation for the funds, $39,500, at the center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Through a private-public sector partnership, the A.D Lewis purchased a new passenger van to transport children. Local Huntington leaders gathered for check presentation for the funds, $39,500, at the center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
HUNTINGTON — With support from local elected officials and business owners, kids can get to the A.D. Lewis Community Center.
Through a private-public sector partnership, the center purchased a new passenger van. A check presentation for the funds, $39,500, was held Tuesday morning.
“Presently it takes up to three hours for children to be able to leave school and be able to end up back at the community center until their families come by to pick them up,” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said. “But by virtue of having the second van, we're able to reduce that down to one hour. And that's just fabulous.”
The A.D. Lewis Community Center is in the Fairfield neighborhood. The City of Huntington has operated the center since 1976. Services it provides to youth include an afterschool program, meals, education support and other recreational activities.
MaRia Hill, the executive director of the center, said between 50 and 60 kids are transported to the center every day. The new van, which would be the second van the center uses, means being able to bring more kids to the center. The van can also be used on field trips to give kids new experiences at places like Beech Fork State Park, COSI and the zoo.
“It allows them to do their homework quicker, get a meal quicker, which gives them more play time, which ultimately is what they want the most,” Hill said. “But if they have to wait, then they have to wait to do their homework. … Even though its minuscule to adults, it’s huge to kids.”
The community support for to purchase the van was “unbelievable,” Hill said. Williams thanked Chris Miller and Dutch Miller Auto Group for selling the van at wholesale price, which reduced the cost by a third. The mayor also thanked several partners on the project, which included Cabell County commissioners Jim Morgan, Kelli Sobonya and Caleb Gibson; Huntington City Council members Teresa Johnson, DuRon Jackson, Mike Shockley, Holly Smith Mount, Sarah Walling and Todd Sweeney; the Huntington-Cabell branch of the NAACP; the Fairfield Community Development Corp.; and an anonymous donor who supported the project in honor of Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, Ally Layman and Sydnee McElroy; and the residents of Huntington because some funds came from the city’s general fund.
Another person Williams thanked was local businessman Todd Shell, who asked Hill about needs at the A.D. Lewis Community Center. Shell, who is the chief investment officer of Guyan International and the president of Huntington Drum and Container, said he became acquainted with Hill last summer through a community luncheon. His family often supports community projects that help kids, such as education and athletic programs. The purchase of the van is another way to enrich the lives of the city’s youth, he said.
“They may be Republicans, they may be Democrats, they may be independents, but at the end of the day, we all can come together on one thing: We need to improve the future of our children,” Shell said of the bipartisan support of the van’s purchase.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.