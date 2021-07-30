The German Village project at Depot Square in Ironton will provide eight new, 1,400-square-foot homes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms for rent. Two of the affordable housing units should be ready for rental by the end of August.
IRONTON — Eight affordable housing units will be ready for occupancy at the Depot Square project off South 8th Street, according to Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization.
Two additional units are expected to be ready for rental by the end of August, Kline said.
“We are doing the final cleanup right now,” he said. “We have a waiting list for rental housing.”
The first phase of the planned three-phase project is costing $2.2 million, Kline said.
“We are getting ready to go for bids for Phase II in the fall,” he said.
Those 10 units could be ready by next summer, Kline said.
The final phase of the project calls for another 10 units to be built in the area of Jefferson Street and South 8th Street, he said.
Called the German Village project, the 1,400-square-foot homes have three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
